Hikers rescued from Mount McKay over Easter weekend

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says two hikers had to be rescued from Mount McKay after becoming stranded over the Easter Weekend.



The fire department received a call at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a high angle rope rescue on the mountain, according to a news release issued by Fire Rescue on Saturday.



It dispatched four pumpers, a technical rescue technician, a technical rescue trailer and a Kubota all-terrain vehicle to the mountain, and the platoon chief went to the scene.



Responders located the 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman uninjured after an hour-and-a-half-long search.



The rescue was hampered by the snow conditions on the mountain and by the hikers' inability to accurately report their location, according to the news release.