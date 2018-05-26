'Motorcycle Ride for Dad' fundraiser in Thunder Bay postponed until 2021

A popular Thunder Bay event that raises funds for prostate cancer care and research will not take place this year.

The Tbaytel Motorcycle Ride for Dad was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20.

However, in a media release issued Friday, the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Foundation said the event will instead happen on June 19, 2021, with organizers saying planning is underway to make next year's ride "bigger and better than ever."

The postponement is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said.

Organizers said ongoing participation in the fundraiser has helped support ground-breaking treatments to become available in Thunder Bay, including the January 2020 introduction of prostate brachytherapy, a new internal radiation treatment method.

"Not only does this treatment option have a potentially higher cure rate, it also shows more acceptable side effects when compared to alternative treatments." said Dr. Marlon Hagerty, radiation oncologist with Regional Cancer Care Northwest at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre in a written release.

Approximately $60,000 from the 2019 event went towards the purchase of the ultrasound system that is required to provide this treatment option.

Statistics show one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.