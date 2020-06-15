Driver in hit-and-run sought by Thunder Bay police after motorcyclist knocked off bike

Thunder Bay police are trying to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident June 8, where a motorcyclist may have been intentionally knocked off their bike.

Officers were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, June 8 to 850 May Street North in response to a collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release June 15.

When police arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist was still there, but the driver of the sedan had already fled, TBPS noted, adding the driver was described as male and the vehicle was possibly a grey 2000-2005 era model Honda Civic.

According to police, the car had been following the motorcyclist closely through the 500 block of Syndicate Avenue South when it passed the motorcycle on the right-hand curbside.

Both vehicles then began to travel north on May Street, with the motorcycle driving behind the sedan at which point "the motorcycle rider believed the driver of the sedan was making deliberate attempts to run him off the roadway", police said.

"The motorcycle driver turned eastbound on Northern Avenue, continuing toward the Silver City parking lot, when the driver of the sedan sped up beside and swerved into him, knocking him from his bike," TBPS stated in the release.

As part of the investigation into the incident, police found surveillance footage showing the suspected vehicle. The service is making an image of the vehicle public, in hopes the driver can be identified.

Thunder Bay police are asking anyone with information to contact the traffic unit at (807) 684-1200.