Thunder Bay mother, daughter stuck in Botswana due to COVID -19 travel complications

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck back in March, many Canadians were out of country.

A lot of them got back home, but not all.

Kelly Rooney, and her nine-year-old daughter Keira, of Thunder Bay,Ont., are in Botswana and desperate to get back home.

The African country is in lockdown, and although Rooney said the Canadian embassy has been helpful with supplying information, there are few affordable travel options.

"We've had one option leaving Botswana and it was $15,000 for my daughter and I to get a one-way ticket home," she said. "That wasn't really feasible."

Rooney said she travels every winter with Keira, which has given her the chance to teach yoga and massage therapy in different countries around the world. She lived in Botswana many years ago, so decided to spend the winter there.

Rooney said everything was going great until the global pandemic hit.

Kelly Rooney and her daughter Keira, on vacation in Botswana earlier this year. (Facebook)

"We had a great time in December and January and February, and just when we were about to head home in the end of March, our flight got cancelled," she said. "We have been stuck here ever since."

Rooney said she has not been refunded for the cancelled flight and has spent many days on the phone trying to ge that money back, while also trying to arrange a flight out of the country. She said it has been very frustrating and the situation is even more challenging because of the complexity of leaving Botswana.

Botswana has strict lockdown rules

"We have to try to make a plan to get through the South African border and fly out of Johannesburg," Rooney said. "Those come once every few weeks. We've never been able to get the permissions to cross the border and managed to get a seat on the flight before it's sold out."

Rooney said the number of cases of COVID-19 in Botswana have been relatively low, so it's not a bad place to be during the pandemic. But she said the lockdown there was much stricter than what was experienced by most people in Ontario.

"We were not able to leave our homes for about six weeks," she said. "You had to get a permit to leave the house. You were allowed once a week to go for groceries if you got the permit, which didn't always come through."

People in Thunder Bay 'doing sweet little things' to help

Rooney said she remains hopeful that she and Keira can get home before the end of June.

She is also thankful for the many people back in Thunder Bay who are providing support and help while they remain in Botswana.

"I constantly get messages from people in Canada who have stopped by and cut my grass or trimmed the rose bushes at my house, or you know sweet little things like that," Rooney said. "People offering to pay for their yoga classes in advance or their massages in advance so that I can have a little bit of cash coming in. People in Thunder Bay are so amazing."