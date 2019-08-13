If you're looking at building a new home or camp, your future building could be on a container ship. Jeff Walters has a story about one company in Thunder Bay which is designing and building custom homes, from shipping containers. 8:28 Four months to build a new camp seems like a record - but for one contracting company in Thunder Bay, Ont., they say it could be the new normal.

Modbox, affiliated with Modstruct, takes used shipping containers, and re-purposes them to be used as homes or camps.

While shipping container buildings are not new, it is new to have the buildings completely assembled, and modified in Thunder Bay.

Modbox shipping container camp at Dog Lake 2:14 The company is owned by Anthony and John McRae.

"As I was building this in the facility, John was doing the site work. He tore down the old camp, he was doing the site work, he did the foundation," said Anthony.

A shipping container home, built and installed by Modbox Dog Lake north of Thunder Bay, Ont., is one of two the company has modified in the city. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "We basically take the containers, do all the modifications, all the welding, all that kind of stuff, the framing, the drywall, the plumbing, pretty much almost completely finished to the point where we can ship them out and put this house together in about four hours."

The interior of the Modbox shipping container home at Dog Lake shows the walk-through kitchen, as well as dining area. (Jeff Walters/CBC) McRae said once the structure is in place, it takes about a month of finishing work inside the building to have it complete. The shipping containers are sourced from a company in Winnipeg.

At this point, the McRae's said they have built and installed two container homes. One, a camp at Dog Lake was originally going to be a stick-build frame. However, it was the travel time to bring in supplies that convinced the owners to look at a shipping container option.

Another Modbox structure was built and created by the company for a client at Fort William First Nation. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The Dog Lake structure is a 1,000 square foot 3-bedroom building, and is built out of three 40 foot shipping containers. They were modified by being cut in half, and cut into 20-foot sections, with work being completed in Thunder Bay, and final assembly taking place on site.

"Just with the road, and having to get out here, it takes about 50 minutes to get out here, we proposed to them we would have a quicker build time by building a modular building in town, and that's pretty much what happened," said John.

The build at Dog Lake took longer than four months for a variety of reasons, including an early season snowstorm in 2018 that made access to the site difficult. However, Anthony McRae said the goal is to have most builds completed within that timeline.

McRae said for the camp owner, re-using a product, such as a shipping container was important. He said re-purposing an existing product makes the container buildings a more sustainable way of building.