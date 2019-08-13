Modbox rebuilds shipping containers for camps, homes in Thunder Bay
Company has built and installed two modular shipping container buildings around Thunder Bay
Modbox, affiliated with Modstruct, takes used shipping containers, and re-purposes them to be used as homes or camps.
While shipping container buildings are not new, it is new to have the buildings completely assembled, and modified in Thunder Bay.
"As I was building this in the facility, John was doing the site work. He tore down the old camp, he was doing the site work, he did the foundation," said Anthony.
At this point, the McRae's said they have built and installed two container homes. One, a camp at Dog Lake was originally going to be a stick-build frame. However, it was the travel time to bring in supplies that convinced the owners to look at a shipping container option.
"Just with the road, and having to get out here, it takes about 50 minutes to get out here, we proposed to them we would have a quicker build time by building a modular building in town, and that's pretty much what happened," said John.
The build at Dog Lake took longer than four months for a variety of reasons, including an early season snowstorm in 2018 that made access to the site difficult. However, Anthony McRae said the goal is to have most builds completed within that timeline.
McRae said for the camp owner, re-using a product, such as a shipping container was important. He said re-purposing an existing product makes the container buildings a more sustainable way of building.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.