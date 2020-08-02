Thunder Bay police searching for two missing women
The women disappeared under separate circumstances
The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help to find two women who disappeared under separate circumstances.
Forty-one-year-old Christina Toneguzzi was last seen on Morse Street on July 14, police said in a news release issued Sunday.
She is described as being five feet seven inches tall and 130 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and long blue hair.
Forty-eight-year-old Jennifer Massalin is described as being five feet three inches tall and 158 pounds with shoulder-length wavy brown hair and hazel eyes, police said in a separate news release issued Sunday.
She has a tattoo of a dragon on her leg and is known to frequent the downtown north core.
Anyone with information about either missing person is asked to contact Thunder Bay police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/www.p3tips.com.