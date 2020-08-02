Thunder Bay police searching for two missing women

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help to find two women who disappeared under separate circumstances.

Forty-one-year-old Christina Toneguzzi was last seen on Morse Street on July 14, police said in a news release issued Sunday.

She is described as being five feet seven inches tall and 130 pounds with a fair complexion, brown eyes and long blue hair.

Forty-eight-year-old Jennifer Massalin is described as being five feet three inches tall and 158 pounds with shoulder-length wavy brown hair and hazel eyes, police said in a separate news release issued Sunday.

She has a tattoo of a dragon on her leg and is known to frequent the downtown north core.

Anyone with information about either missing person is asked to contact Thunder Bay police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/www.p3tips.com.



