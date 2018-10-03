Thunder Bay police search for missing woman

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Police say Taylor Rowe was last seen on Sept. 16 in the Ogden Street area. Attempts to contact her since have been unsuccessful, and her family is concerned for her welfare.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police described Rowe as five foot three with a thin build, and having straight, medium length brown hair, and blue eyes. Rowe was last seen wearing black tights, a black zip up sweater and flip flops. Police said she was carrying a large brown purse.



Police are asking for Rowe to contact her family or police so they can check on her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.