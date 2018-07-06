Thunder Bay OPP search for missing swimmer near Kaministiquia River
Ontario Provincial Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are currently set up at the end of Hume Road East to search for a missing swimmer on the Kaministiquia River.
A 21-year-old man was swimming with his friends on Thursday night
OPP said at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Thursday they were notified of a 21-year-old man who had been swimming with his friends and went under water but did not resurface.
A underwater search and rescue team, along with the help of a helicopter are currently searching for the missing swimmer.
According to a written release on Friday, the investigation is continuing.