More families, loved ones of missing people requesting Thunder Bay police notify media

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say more families and loved ones of people reported missing in the city are now asking that their photos and information be publicly shared.

City police have issued 11 missing persons reports to local media within the past week alone but Staff Sgt. Ryan Hughes said this year doesn't represent any spike in the actual number of missing persons reports filed with local authorities. Thunder Bay police typically get between 700 and 900 missing persons reports per-year, Hughes said; 2018's numbers look to continue that trend.

"Whoever reports them missing can ask for a media release, and a lot of the times that officers will ask if the family ... would like a media release to go with the missing person, we're seeing more that people want a media release out," he said, adding that the statements typically include photos and pertinent information about the missing person.

That information then is shared through social media, Hughes said.

"That spreads very quickly."

It also usually leads, in short order, to the person reported missing contacting friends or family.

"If the person just doesn't want to be found or is out and they weren't missing but someone became nervous and reported them missing, they see their face out, they contact their family or whoever reported them missing or the police a lot of times to say 'I'm not really missing,'" Hughes said.

Behind the scenes, Hughes said police don't do a lot differently in terms of how they process the reports, aside from better communication with partners in the community, like Indigenous education authorities. Ensuring timely reporting of students who go missing in the city and establishing a working group to that end was one of the recommendations made during the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students in Thunder Bay.

"[What we've] basically built is a reporting mechanism where educational institutes can contact the police and they have that rapport where there's nothing bounced around or gets lost," he said. "Also, we've explained from a policing perspective ... 'this is what we need if we do a media release, this is what we need if we can release a name to the public or to a person that's not the family.'"

"We work a lot better together."

A public awareness campaign launched over the summer called "Am I Missing?" has also helped, Hughes said. The initiative was also part of the overall response to the seven youth inquest.

It's a partnership between a number of organizations, including police, the City of Thunder Bay, Matawa Learning Centre, Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, the Independent First Nations Alliance, Keewatinook Okimakanak, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, Shibogama First Nations Council and the Windigo First Nations Council.