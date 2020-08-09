Thunder Bay police looking for men who went missing Aug. 4 and Aug. 7

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help to find two men who went missing in unrelated circumstances this week.

Ethan Waboose, 17, was last seen in the 500 block of River Street on Aug. 7 at approximately 3:45 p.m., police said in a news release early Sunday morning.

Waboose is described as being six feet tall and 176 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and long dark brown or black straight hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, black Adidas track pants, a black toque and black Nike shoes.

Lennox Trimble was last seen in the area of Athens Drive on Aug.4 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police said. (Submitted by: Thunder Bay Police Service)

Lennox Trimble, 27, was last seen in the area of Athens Drive on Aug. 4 at approximately 8:00 p.m., police said in a separate news release also issued early Sunday morning.​​​​​​

Trimble is described as being five feet nine inches tall, 240 pounds with a "husky" build, medium length dark brown or black straight hair, brown eyes and a thin goatee. He also has a scorpion tattoo on his right forearm..



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethan Waboose or Lennox Trimble is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or send tips online to www.p3tips.com.