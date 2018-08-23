Police search for 2 missing people last seen at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating two missing people who were last seen at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences earlier this month.

Police said 20-year-old River Bluecoat was last seen on August 5, 2018 leaving the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences in jeans, a grey striped shirt and runners.

He is described as being 5'6" tall, 235 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

The second missing person is 17-year-old Preston Wabasse.

Police said he was last seen at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences on Monday, August 20 at approximately 8 p.m.

According to a written release on Wednesday, Wabasse was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweat pants and a black and yellow batman ball cap.

Police said he's 5'9" tall, 220 lbs with black medium length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of 20-year-old River Bluecoat or 17-year-old Preston Wabasse is asked to contact the local police.