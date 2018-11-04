Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
New

Thunder Bay police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Nellie Harper was last in contact with her sister via social media on Nov. 2, police said but hasn't been seen since Oct. 12.

Nellie Harper last in contact with family Nov. 2, but hasn't been seen since Oct. 12

CBC News ·
Nellie Harper, 23, was last in contact with her family Nov. 2 but reportedly hasn't been seen since mid-October. Her family is concerned for her welfare, police say. (Thunder Bay Police Service / supplied)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Nellie Harper was last in contact with her sister via social media on Nov. 2, police said in a written release but hasn't been seen since Oct. 12.

Harper's family is concerned for her welfare, police said.

She is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with a medium build. Harper has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|