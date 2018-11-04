Thunder Bay police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Nellie Harper was last in contact with her sister via social media on Nov. 2, police said in a written release but hasn't been seen since Oct. 12.

Harper's family is concerned for her welfare, police said.

She is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with a medium build. Harper has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.