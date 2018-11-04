New
Thunder Bay police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.
Nellie Harper was last in contact with her sister via social media on Nov. 2, police said in a written release but hasn't been seen since Oct. 12.
Harper's family is concerned for her welfare, police said.
She is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds with a medium build. Harper has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.