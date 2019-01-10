Thunder Bay police ask for help to find missing woman, 26, and man, 30

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman, and 30-year-old man, who haven't been seen for a week.

Dancine Rae and Gary Matthews were last seen on January 3, 2019, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Thursday.

They were seen together on that date in the Red River Road and Regent Street area on the city's north side.

Police describe Rae as an Indigenous woman, five feet eight inches tall with a medium build. She has short, straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

Matthews is described as an Indigenous man, about five feet ten inches tall, weighing 212 pounds with straight, long black hair, brown eyes and a moustache.

Police are asking anyone with information about either Matthews or Rae's whereabouts to call police at 1(807)684-1200, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.