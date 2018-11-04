Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say 27-year-old woman reported missing found safe

Thunder Bay police say a 27-year-old woman reported missing in the city has been found safe.

Rebecca Jolicoeur, 27, had last been seen on the morning of Nov. 1

Police in Thunder Bay say a 27-year-old woman who had last been seen on Nov. 1 has now been found. (CBC)

Rebecca Jolicoeur had last been seen on the morning of Nov. 1., police said in a written release issued Sunday. Later that day, police said she was found.

No further information was provided.

