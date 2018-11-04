Thunder Bay police say 27-year-old woman reported missing found safe
Thunder Bay police say a 27-year-old woman reported missing in the city has been found safe.
Rebecca Jolicoeur, 27, had last been seen on the morning of Nov. 1
Rebecca Jolicoeur had last been seen on the morning of Nov. 1., police said in a written release issued Sunday. Later that day, police said she was found.
No further information was provided.