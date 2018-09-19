Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., seek public help in search for missing 11-year-old

Thunder Bay police are asking for public assistance as they search for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Jake Perrault was in attendance at St. Ann's School on Tuesday, and was seen leaving the school at about 3:30 p.m. with two other students.

Police said he was also seen at about 9 p.m. on the 1600 block of Cumming Street.

Police have searched a number of locations, but have not yet located Perrault.

He's described as five-foot-two with a medium build, medium-length straight brown hair, brown eyes, and a mole on his upper lip.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a black patter, and black slip-on Vans shoes.



Anyone with information about Perrault's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.