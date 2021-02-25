Minor hockey activities in Thunder Bay to be suspended for rest of the season

Organized minor hockey activity will be shut down in Thunder Bay through mid-April, effectively ending this season.

Hockey Northwestern Ontario announced that all minor hockey associations in Thunder Bay met Wednesday night and decided to suspend hockey activities until April 14.

A statement from the organization's central zone minor hockey associations said the decision was made in consultation with Hockey Northwestern Ontario's chief medical officer.

"The current state of COVID-19 does not provide a safe environment to continue to provide minor hockey programs," the statement reads, later adding the decision was made in an effort to provide a better season next year.

The Thunder Bay District has been in the Red-Control level of the province's pandemic response framework since emerging from the stay-at-home order two weeks ago, which restricted team sports activities to training, with no practices or games allowed.

Last weekend, Thunder Bay public health officials said that children should not be gathering outside of school.