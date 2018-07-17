Thunder Bay Chamber sends blueprint to cabinet ministers to 'help make business community stronger'

The President of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Charla Robinson, in conjunction with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, has written a letter to each provincial cabinet minister about what the Chamber believes can be done to encourage and help businesses in Ontario prosper.

A four-year blueprint was given to every cabinet minister, Robinson said, with key themes outlining "things like fiscal balance, business competitiveness, investment growth and government accountability."

"In each letter we highlighted specific items that were particularly under the purview of the minister," Robinson explained, "[so] there were specific things that we highlighted that we thought that they could do in their ministry to help make the business community stronger in Ontario."

She said in Thunder Bay, the top issues are around energy and development which is why their letter to Minister Greg Rickford highlighted challenges like "electricity affordability, expanding natural gas [and] taking action on the Ring of Fire."

The implementation of Bill 148 has lead to many added costs for businesses in Ontario, Robinson said, and with the provincial government's plan to reopen the legislation, she said she's looking forward to working closely with Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet to achieve policy commitments that will support businesses, reduce costs and allow economic growth.

"We are continuing to work on [Bill 148]," Robinson said, "we know that that legislation is going to be reopened because this government has said that they will not be proceeding with [the minimum wage] increase."

She said they will continue to work on making sure that the voices of local business owners are heard and that communication with the ministers is on-going.