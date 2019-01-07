Mild January temperatures break records in Thunder Bay

Temperatures for the month of January in Thunder Bay were the mildest in 14 years, according to an Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist.

Gerald Cheng said daily temperatures for the month averaged nearly six degrees higher than usual. The average daily temperature was -8.9 C, compared to January's long term daily average of -14.8 C.

Cheng said the exceptional weather was due to warmer air being pushed into the region.

"The jetstream was pushing a lot of that warm air north, and was also keeping the arctic air at bay back into the prairies as well as northern Ontario," said Cheng. "That is why we haven't seen the temperatures go down, even though there were some cold days."

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the last time Thunder Bay saw weather this mild was in 2006, when temperatures reached an average daily high of -2.2 C.

Cheng noted that while 2020 has shown some record breaking weather patterns, 2017 also saw milder weather in the month of January. The average daily temperature that year was -4.6 C.

Despite warmer weather Thunder Bay has been experiencing, Cheng warns that colder weather can still be expected over the next month.

"It is important to know that winter is not over yet and there is still plenty of winter left, despite what the groundhogs have been saying," he said.

According to Cheng, temperatures for the month of February are forecasted to be more seasonably cold in the coming weeks.