Thunder Bay police charge 4 from southern Ontario following drug bust

Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged four individuals from southern Ontario with numerous drug trafficking related offences following a search of several rooms at a local hotel.

Four men from the greater Toronto area and one woman from Ottawa now face charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity, police said in a written release on Thursday.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service, along with members of the OPP, executed search warrants at a number of Midtown Inn rooms simultaneously in the late afternoon hours of Wednesday, April 29.

Police said the rooms identified by this investigation appeared to be operating as ongoing drug distribution businesses within the Midtown Inn.

Fentanyl, crack cocaine seized during search warrant

"In one room officers located a Toronto male who became combative with police. Despite his resistance, officers were able to complete the arrest," read the written release from police.

Police said officers located a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine in one room, as well as more than $5,000 in Canadian currency and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

In another room, police said an accused GTA man attempted to flee from officers as they executed a warrant on the fifth floor of the Midtown Inn. The accused was later located, and was attempting to hide inside another area of the hotel before placed under arrest.

In the room on the fifth floor, officers located a significant quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and more than $5,000 in Canadian currency.

According to police, another GTA man connected with the drug trafficking investigation, and who is believed to have fled from officers when they first arrived, was located in the hotel lobby and arrested.

Continue seizure of fentanyl a concern for police

Police said the estimated street value of drugs seized during the warrant totals $65,000.

"The continued seizure of fentanyl is of particular concern as it represents a significant and continued threat to community safety," read a statement from police.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Brampton, Ont. man has been charged with numerous drug trafficking offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 37-year old Markham, Ont., man and a 32-year-old Ottawa woman have been charged with numerous drug trafficking related offences, including possession of property obtained by crime Over $5,000.

A 27-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a judicial release.

According to police, all of the accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, April 30 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

Court conditions to stay out of Thunder Bay

Police also arrested an 18-year-old man from Richmond Hill during the drug bust, who had a court order to not be in Thunder Bay.

Officers saw the man, known to police, who was in breach of a recognizance.

The man tried to flee from police, but was arrested after a brief struggle, police said. He was also found to be in possession of a concealed knife.

The man is charged with Resisting Peace Officer, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Failure to Comply with an Undertaking.