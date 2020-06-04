Second accused charged in Midtown Inn murder

A second person has been charged over the murder of a 29-year-old British Columbia man at the Midtown Inn in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police were initially called to the Cumberland Street hotel at about 10:20 p.m. on May 30 with reports of a disturbance and seriously-injured male.

The victim was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. He's been identified as Paul Winnifred Vivier of Victoria, B.C.

On Thursday, police announced they've charged a second person in Vivier's death.

Police said a 16-year-old youth from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to comply with a judicial release, and failure to comply with a sentence.

Police said the youth was arrested on Wednesday, and is due to appear in bail court Thursday.

Another accused, Denis Terry Bernard, 36, of Thunder Bay, was arrested on May 31 and charged with second-degree murder.

Bernard remains in custody, and is due back in court on June 9.

Police said the two accused and the victim were all known to each other.