Thunder Bay physiotherapist has licence suspended for professional misconduct

A physiotherapist in Thunder Bay, Ont., has had his license suspended until September, as part of a disciplinary hearing.

Michael Poling was found to have committed professional misconduct, after an investigation into Poling's activities started in December, 2018.

The discipline committee of The College of Physiotherapists of Ontario made a finding in the case in March, 2020.

One of the penalties imposed on Poling was the suspension of his license, until September 18, 2020. The suspension could be extended if he does not complete other requirements, including completing a review of various college standards, tools and resources; meeting with a practice coach on two occasions, and completing the PROBE program, focusing on ethics and standards.

The discipline committee also ordered Poling to pay $8,000 to the college to offset some of the costs associated with the investigation and prosecution of the case.

He also received a written reprimand, stating, "This sort of misconduct cannot be tolerated by the profession. Your actions have negatively affected the reputation of the physiotherapy profession, and actions such as these undermine public confidence."

The discipline committee found that Poling committed a number of acts of professional misconduct, including:

Failing to maintain the standards of the profession

Practicing the profession while the Registrant is in a conflict of interest

Failing to keep records in accordance with the standards of practice of the profession

Signing or issuing a document that the Registrant knows or ought to know contains a false or misleading statement

Submitting an account or charge for services that the Registrant knows or ought to know is false or misleading

Contravening a provincial law relevant to the member's suitability to practice the profession

Engaging in conduct or performing an act relevant to the practice of the profession that, having regard to all the circumstances, would reasonably be regarded by Registrants as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional

Failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that any accounts submitted in the member's name or billing number are fair and accurate

Calls to Poling's office made by CBC News were not returned.