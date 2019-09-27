Thunder Bay men over 45 invited to free health clinic Sunday

Men over 45 who have concerns or questions about their health are invited to a free clinic this Sunday in Thunder Bay.

Ed Long is the president of the local Prostate Cancer Canada Network. He says this is the 4th time they've held a free PSA clinic in the city, and this time the services provided include health professionals who will speak about diabetes,urinary disorders and other issues.

Nurses will also be on hand to do blood pressure checks and a mini-health exam.

Three urologists will be taking part in the clinic as well. Long said it is important to provide a clinic like this as some men avoid or ignore their health issues.

"Men need help in taking care of their health. And also when men have questions...it gives an opportunity and a safe place for them to go and learn. And to take care of themselves by getting a PSA done," he said.

Long said a valid OHIP card is required in order to take some of the tests.

Anyone undergoing the PSA test will need to register with Lifelabs to get a blood test.

"After they get that blood work done, they will get a number to call and get the results of their blood test. (These results) will also be sent to their health care provider, if they have one," he said.

Long said if the results show that an immediate assessment needs to be done, the patient will be called by the urology clinic, in order to have an appointment there.

The free clinic will take place Sunday, Sept. 29, at the 55 plus centre, on River Street, from noon to 4:30 pm.