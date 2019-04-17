There were many questions, and even more tears - but few answers for the 200 people who packed into a room at Christ Lutheran Church in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday night to discuss a string of threats against Hammarskjold High School.

The Hammarskjold school council organized the community town hall meeting after Lakehead Public Schools cancelled an information session scheduled last Thursday at Hammarskjold due to yet another threat against the school.

"Fourteen threats have been made against our school in the last nine weeks. That's 11 full school day closures, two hold and secures with police, and one full lockdown," said school council chair Cheri Lappage.

"Twice our students have been subject to sweeps that involve the swat team. For all of us, this situation has gone beyond the point of frustration. This is absolutely maddening."

The goal of Tuesday's meeting, she said, was to share what information they could, and give members of the school community a platform to ask questions and air their concerns. The council, she added, would bring those questions and concerns to the board so it could prepare to address them at the yet-to-be-rescheduled community information session.

Concerns about prom, special needs students, and lack of communication

Tereza Biloski raised concerns about her son and other Hammarskjold students who have special needs. (Heather Kitching/CBC) Parents, students and educators asked what would happen to prom and convocation, raised frustrations about a lack of communication from some teachers, and expressed fears about the impact of school closures on international students — who have a harder time navigating coursework online when English is their second language — and for students who don't have computers at home.

Tereza Biloski tearfully expressed concern for her son and other children who have special needs.

"Everybody's worried about the lockdown. Can you imagine not understanding anything?" she asked. "The other friends don't understand. They're actually blaming themselves saying is it what they did?"

Two people questioned whether the threats have risen to the level of domestic terrorism, and if so, if the RCMP or other resources can be called in.

There was also some debate over whether shutting down the school was an overreaction to the threats.

"We just had today another example in the US where threats have been uttered to Columbine and other schools," parent Greg Holden noted. "They didn't shut the schools down, so I'm trying to work out why it is that we are going through this constant shut down instead of extra security and protocols."

Parents question if school should be kept open with extra security

Wendy Luoma tearfully countered that she would rather have her children at home than worry about their safety at school — especially after her son's experience during the lockdown.

Security outside the Hmmarskjold school council town hall searched people's bags before they entered. (Heather Kitching/CBC) "He was in the boys change room when the swat team came in with guns pointed at them and they were scared and so was I," she said. "Personally I'd rather them miss lots of days at school if it means they're safe."

Lappage said the council raised the issue of running the schools with extra security with Lakehead Public Schools director of education Ian MacRae.

"His answer to us was, 'I'd rather speak to 100 angry parents than call one parent and say that child's not coming home tonight,'" she told the audience.

Prior to the question and answer portion of the meeting a letter was read from Hammarskjold principal Derek DiBlasio, who was unable to make the town hall due to a meeting with the school board, Lappage said.

Ontario College Application Services and the Ontario University Application Centre have both offered the school an extension on providing final grades, he said in the letter, and individual universities have also been reaching out to offer support.

DiBlasio also noted teaching staff have been receiving training in putting course materials online and communicating electronically.