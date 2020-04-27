Provincial Animal Welfare Service investigating complaints of meat discarded with sharp objects in Thunder Bay

Animal Welfare Services in Ontario is investigating a case where wieners had sharp metal objects, like razor blades and nails inserted in them in Thunder Bay, Ont.



Thunder Bay police said they were called to a home on Perth Crescent on Monday night to investigate when a dog ingested a wiener that was tampered with. The wiener was placed in a yard where they could be consumed by the family pet.



Police said social media posts were found which showed it also taking place on nearby Lanark Crescent.



Police were asking people in the County Park area to check their yards for the items, which could be hidden in snow.



The province's Animal Welfare Services group is looking into the incident.



Anybody with information is asked to call 1-833-9ANIMAL, or if you have observed suspicious activity that you believe could be connected to this investigation.



Information can also be passed onto Crime Stoppers.