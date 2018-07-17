Thunder Bay company, owner fined over interfering with detained meat

A Thunder Bay company and its owner have been fined over moving wild game after the meat had been detained by an inspector.

In a media release issued Monday, the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said North Country Premium Sausage and its owner, Kevin Doyle, were convicted in court in June of "moving or interfering with a product that had been detained without the authorization of an inspector."

The company was fined $1,500 plus a $375 victim surcharge. Doyle, meanwhile, was fined $1,000, plus a $125 victim surcharge.

The victim surcharges go to a provincial fund used to assist victims of crime.

The fines stem from an inspection that took place at North Country in November 2017. While at North Country, inspectors found wild game carcasses next to, and touching, domestic beef and pork in a raw meat cooler, which isn't permitted under the Food Safety and Quality Act.

Inspectors ordered the removal of all wild game from the cooler, and placed detention stickers on the beef and pork, ordering it not be moved. Doyle, the ministry said, was also given a notice of detention, which identified the affected meat and would allow inspectors to examine the domestic beef and pork for signs of contamination.

Doyle told inspectors he understood the notice, the ministry said.

When the inspectors returned two days later, however, they found the detained meat had been moved and interfered with, and Doyle admitted to inspectors he had moved the meat.