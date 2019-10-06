Man taken to hospital after rescue from Thunder Bay, Ont., waterway

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a Thunder Bay, Ont., waterway on the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a report of a person in McVicar Creek, near the intersection of Algoma and Dawson streets, at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Responding firefighters located the man — estimated to be about 40 years old — in the water, near the Algoma Street bridge.

Firefighters were able to remove the man from the water, and he was taken to hospital.

No further information was provided.