Skip to Main Content
Man taken to hospital after rescue from Thunder Bay, Ont., waterway
Thunder Bay

Man taken to hospital after rescue from Thunder Bay, Ont., waterway

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a Thunder Bay, Ont., waterway on the weekend.
CBC News ·
Thunder Bay firefighters rescued a man from a city waterway on the weekend. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from a Thunder Bay, Ont., waterway on the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a report of a person in McVicar Creek, near the intersection of Algoma and Dawson streets, at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Responding firefighters located the man — estimated to be about 40 years old — in the water, near the Algoma Street bridge.

Firefighters were able to remove the man from the water, and he was taken to hospital.

No further information was provided.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|