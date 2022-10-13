Thunder Bay mayoral hopefuls make their pitches to voters as election day looms

With advance voting in Thunder Bay's municipal election already underway, and with less than two weeks until election day, the five candidates running to be the city's next mayor had their second chance to state their cases to the city's voters.

The Thunder Bay Public Library hosted a candidates' forum on Wednesday evening at the Waverley Park branch with a public turnout that filled the viewing area, and carried into an overflow space.

The session was the second all-candidates mayoral event of the campaign, following a lunchtime gathering hosted by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce last week.

On Wednesday night, the five candidates — Ken Boshcoff, Clint Harris, Gary Mack, Robert Szczepanski, and Peng You — were first given the opportunity to introduce themselves and then answered three questions from a predetermined list.

Each candidate was asked different questions on a number of topics.

Ken Boshcoff, who was the city's mayor from 1997 to 2003 and then had an unsuccessful run in 2014, emphasized his track record in working with community organizations and boards. He said when those groups were looking for a leader, he was the one who answered the call.

"That honed my skills in leadership, governance, organization, fundraising, business development; all of those things, as a team leader, that are vital for someone who is going to lead a council of new people without any experience and some hearty veterans who probably have their own mind about what they want to do," Boshcoff said.

Boshcoff says he has the leadership to guide a new Thunder Bay city council. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Former newspaper publisher Clint Harris also cited his business experience and community involvement.

"I spent a lot of time either on teams or leading teams," Harris said. "I'm Googlable so you can actually look to see the successes and I can explain them to you."

Gary Mack, a social worker who had been the executive director of Shelter House before running a small business, said he's been knocking on doors across the city since July and has heard one clear theme.

"There's one thing I'm hearing over and over again. Thunder Bay wants change at city council," Mack said. "They want a mayor that is responsive to what the citizens are really asking for."

Robert Szczepanski, the youngest person in the race, said he's heard that people are looking for something different from politicians.

"I'm going to be different. The world we live in, it's not going to be the same as it was yesterday, and that's a good thing," he said. "I want to fix mental health in this city above all else, because I firmly believe if we take care of our most vulnerable citizens they will give to us ten-fold and make this city not just great, but amazing."

Peng You, who was elected as an at-large councillor in 2018 and mounted an unsuccessful provincial run under the Progressive Conservative banner earlier this year, said he's looking to give back to the community

"I'm very aware of the current issues that we face and also the opportunities that are available," he said. "I'm ready to hit the ground running with a bold vision, positive energy, leadership, experience, and a strong alliance with all levels of government."

Peng You says he would his relationships with the provincially governing Progressive Conservatives to benefit the city. (Matt Vis/CBC)

The questions ranged from stabilizing leadership in the city's police force and oversight board, addressing the city's social issues, whether to prioritize large capital infrastructure projects, supporting local small business, and strengthening neighbourhoods.

Mack, when asked about revitalizing the city's most economically depressed areas, said people tend to feel neglected and that affects their self-esteem when their neighbourhood is left behind. He advocated for changing the way police work in those areas as one solution.

"We can change the way we do policing in Thunder Bay, so we can free up our police officers' time so they can concentrate on the serious crime we have happening in Thunder Bay, and they can also have a proactive approach and be on the street as community police building relationships."

Facing a similar question, Peng You pointed to his previous provincial run and relationships with Premier Doug Ford and the government.

"I am the person in the best position to offer the most support, funding from [the province]," he said. "I can [directly] contact ministers, the premier. Don't be shy. Thunder Bay."

Harris, given a question about attracting a labour force, said Thunder Bay needs to be more welcoming and supportive for Indigenous people to come to the city.

"I truly believe if we set up a system to where the reserves and the Indigenous community actually came to Thunder Bay and we greeted them sort of as recruits as opposed to a boring sort of response to what they take up in our community, we could train and recruit and fulfill the needs of the Indigenous relationships in our community, fill the positions that are required."

Harris says Thunder Bay needs to be more welcoming to attract Indigenous people to the city. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Boshcoff was asked about managing municipally owned and operated facilities and properties, and what should the guiding principles be for what the city should be running.

"For us to really vault forward, we have to make sure that our city recognizes the need for the private sector to do things effectively quickly. We would already have a soccer facility if we would have let that go to a project. Many of these things, the city does not have to be in," Boshcoff said. "That aspect of city government doing everything is historic. It's not relevant anymore."

Szczepanski said the city needs to do more to support the homeless population.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to bring back the SOS program, even if it means my paycheque as mayor would be cut. It's a good sacrifice because that's a program we desperately need. I'm going to do everything in my power to help find warm houses and more affordable housing."

Voting in Thunder Bay's municipal election is open online now through the close of polls on election day. Advance polling stations are also available. Election day is Oct. 24.