Number of Thunder Bay mayoral candidates jumps to 10 as nomination deadline looms

Two new candidates have entered the race to become Thunder Bay's next mayor.

Bill Mauro and Peter Panetta both filed their paperwork on Thursday, the day before the deadline to register as a candidate for the upcoming election.

Mauro is a former MPP, who was first elected as a Liberal in the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding in 2003. During his time at Queen's Park, Mauro served as Minister of Municipal Affairs, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister of Municipal Affairs; he was defeated in the 2018 Ontario election by NDP's Judith Monteith-Farrell.

Prior to his election to Queen's Park, Mauro was a member of Thunder Bay City Council.

Panetta is the founder of Thunder Bay's Underground Gym and Youth Centre, which has been operating since 1999.

The centre offers free access to mentoring and equipment for children and youth who lack the cultural, social or economic resources to access other facilities.

Programs include boxing, wrestling, crossfit, billiards, guitar, piano and cooking. The organization also distributes food, clothing and shoes, and runs a community kitchen.

With the registration of Panetta and Mauro, the list of mayoral candidates has grown to 10.

The nomination period closes Friday at 2 p.m., and the election will take place on Oct. 22.