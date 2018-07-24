Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs to not seek another term

Thunder Bay will have a new mayor after the October 22 municipal election.

Keith Hobbs said he will not seek re-election as the city's mayor, or as a councillor. Hobbs has served at the city's helm since 2010.

"I have spent the last 42 years of my life serving the people of Thunder Bay and it's time I spend more time with my spouse Marisa and my children, one of who lives in Thunder Bay and two in the GTA," Hobbs wrote to CBC News.

Hobbs made national headlines after being charged with extortion and obstruction of justice. Those charges are still before the courts.

"I feel strongly that my leadership and that of Council over my eight years as Mayor has led to many accomplishments. First and foremost a lot of credit has to go to our professional staff," he said. "Whether it be ensuring we drink clean fresh water, or picking up our trash, or plowing our roads or caring for our seniors or any dozens of services that we provide they do it and don't get a lot of credit. So kudos to them!"

Hobbs listed some of his accomplishments as a strong relationship with Fort William First Nation and an improving relationship with Indigenous neighbours, economic growth, $1.4 billion in building permits issued by the city, five new hotels and work started on the city's waterfront.

"Good leadership gets us through crisis," Hobbs wrote referring to the Safe Homes Program, created after the 2012 flood of the city's sewage plant, which had wastewater back flow into homes throughout the city.

"That program was the result of City Manager Tim Commisso coming to me and telling me that there are a lot of people underinsured or not insured people. He told me we need $4-5M to help people. I told him to start a Safe Homes Program and spend the money. It was a courageous decision because we had no assurance we would be reimbursed. Had we not my political career was over. Thanks to the Province we were reimbursed. Those are the risks and challenges a Mayor takes to protect the citizenry."

Hobbs said while he was the mayor, he noted council worked tirelessly day in and day out, "with little thanks and even less pay."

He said the city had two "functional" councils under his leadership and he was proud of that fact.

Hobbs was a police officer before he became the city's mayor.