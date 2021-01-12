Thunder Bay mayor urges province to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

Thunder Bay's mayor is calling on the province to consider other factors besides case numbers as they plan the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across Ontario.

Thunder Bay mayor Bill Mauro released a letter on Tuesday written to Ontario premier Doug Ford and retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination distribution task force.

Mauro expressed concern with indications that the early stages of the vaccination campaign would heavily prioritize areas that had been in the red and grey levels of the province's pandemic response framework.

"It does make sense but again we know how quickly things can change and it would be my hope that they would consider other factors like hospital capacity and acuity of populations in northern Ontario," Mauro said.

"I understand that we need to attack this where the numbers are high. We appreciate that. But, again, the numbers can change very quickly."

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has vaccinated over 900 people since receiving its first supply of Pfizer-BioNTech doses last month. The majority of doses have been provided to long-term care workers, people who will be involved in administering the vaccine in remote northern communities and some frontline hospital workers.

Mauro said he has been particularly concerned with hospital capacity throughout the pandemic, which has included him reaching out to other municipal leaders across northwestern Ontario to ask them to have their district hospitals ready to manage any potential outbreaks.

The thresholds for the different levels could mean the COVID-19 situation in some places in lower stages of the province's framework might not be significantly different from areas in the red and grey levels.

"The distinction in positive COVID-19 numbers could be marginal and if it was pretty restrictive in terms of the rollout it might mean a city like Thunder Bay might not see some of those larger doses of vaccine," Mauro said.