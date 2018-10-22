Bill Mauro elected as Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor

Results
Voters in Thunder Bay, Ont., have elected Bill Mauro as their new mayor
Mauro won the tightly-contested race with nearly 14,000 votes defeating Frank Pullia by about 750 votes. Pullia conceded around 11 p.m., Monday.
Outgoing councillor Iain Angus placed third with 5,816 votes, while second-time mayoral candidate Shane Judge placed fourth with 5,155 votes.
Mauro is a former Ontario cabinet minister and Thunder Bay city councillor.
In total, 11 candidates were seeking the mayor's chair in Thunder Bay for this year's municipal election.