Bill Mauro elected as Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor

Bill Mauro will serve as the new mayor for Thunder Bay, Ont., for the next four years.

Mauro won the tightly-contested race with nearly 14,000 votes defeating Frank Pullia by about 750 votes. Pullia conceded around 11 p.m., Monday.

Outgoing councillor Iain Angus placed third with 5,816 votes, while second-time mayoral candidate Shane Judge placed fourth with 5,155 votes.

Mauro is a former Ontario cabinet minister and Thunder Bay city councillor.

In total, 11 candidates were seeking the mayor's chair in Thunder Bay for this year's municipal election.