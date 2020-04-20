1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed Tuesday, Thunder Bay District Health Unit says

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the region Tuesday, bringing the total in the area to 76, with 58 of those listed as resolved.

Case #76 is a woman in her 60s, who is from the Thunder Bay area and is self-isolating.

Health unit officials said they are still working with the woman to determine how she contracted the virus.

The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Tuesday afternoon is 92, including a person whose primary residence is in southern Ontario and has not returned to the region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.​​​

As of May 5, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), which comprises an area of just west of Thunder Bay to the Manitoba border, has no active cases of COVID-19.

The NWHU had reported 16 cases of the virus, all of which have been resolved.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website