Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 Monday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the region Monday, bringing the area's total to 75.

The case is a woman in her 40s, who is from the Thunder Bay area, and was exposed to the virus through close contact.

Health unit officials said the woman is self-isolating.

The total number of cases in northwestern Ontario as of Monday afternoon is 91, including a person whose primary residence is in southern Ontario and has not returned to the region since contracting the virus while travelling internationally.​​​

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), which comprises an area of just west of Thunder Bay to the Manitoba border, south to Minnesota, and north to Hudson Bay, has no active cases of COVID-19 as of May 4.

The NWHU had reported 16 cases of the virus, all of which have been resolved.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website