Another Thunder Bay, Ont., driver charged with stunt driving after city police make traffic stop

A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded after city police say they stopped the driver Sunday morning on May Street.

Police said the man was stopped after a member of the traffic unit saw a Jeep going south on May Street, near Southern Avenue, "at a high rate of speed" around 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 14. In a written release, police said the man was going 108 km/h along a stretch of road where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

Stunt driving charges apply when a driver is clocked going 50 km/h or more over a posted speed limit. On Sept. 10, Ontario Provincial Police charged another driver with stunt driving on Mapleward Road.

City police also charged a 19-year-old with dangerous driving on Sept. 7 after a reported collision and alleged that a Snapchat video showed the driver recording himself as he passed multiple vehicles. The driver also captured the speedometer in the video, showing the vehicle travelling between 180 and 190 km/h, police said.

Thunder Bay police said they pulled over the driver of the Jeep on Sunday without incident. The man's licence was suspended and the vehicle ordered impounded for seven days.

The driver is scheduled to be in court in December.