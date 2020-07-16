Masks required for indoor spaces in Thunder Bay as of July 24

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has issued an order making face masks mandatory in indoor spaces in its service area as of July 24.

The order was issued on Thursday, and applies to employees and residences in enclosed public spaces, including indoor settings accessible to the public.

"We have done well in navigating the reopening process so far; however, there have been outbreaks in other jurisdictions which have impacted workplaces, businesses and the community," said Dr. Janet DeMille, medical officer of health with the TBDHU.

"That risk is there for us too. As we continue to reopen, there will be increased opportunities for people to have closer contact with one another in enclosed spaces where transmission is more likely to happen."

The order came a day before some areas of Ontario – including Thunder Bay – will be entering phase three of the reopening process.

Face masks, the TBDHU said, provide an extra layer of protection, on top of other measures like physical distancing and hand washing.

The masks will be mandatory as of 12:01 a.m. on July 24.