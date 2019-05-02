Thunder Bay Delta Marriott hotel to be registered for tax arrears

One of the most prominent buildings on Thunder Bay's waterfront is slated to be registered for tax arrears.

The building at 2240 Sleeping Giant Parkway – the Delta Marriott Hotel – owes $865,277.03 in property taxes. According to the city, the taxes on the property have been accruing since 2019.

The figure includes taxes owing up to Dec. 31, 2020, said Kathleen Cannon, the city's director of revenue.

The hotel officially opened on May 2, 2019.

On Monday night, Thunder Bay city council will receive a list of 389 properties that could be registered for tax arrears, most of which are residential.

If that list is approved, administration will then search for liens on the properties, and contact any parties with an interest, Cannon said.

"Once that work is done, the properties are registered for tax sale, and notice is provided to all interested parties, letting them know it's been registered," she said.

"And, at that point they have one year to pay the taxes in full, or they can enter into an extension agreement."

Extension agreements can be for up to three years, she said.

Most properties registered don't go as far as a tax sale, Cannon said, with between 85 and 90 per cent of property owners paying up or reaching an extension agreement.

Marriott Hotels and the ReSolve Group, the hotel's developer, did not respond to CBC's request for comment.