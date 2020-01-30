Thunder Bay drug bust results in seizure of crack cocaine, crystal meth

A joint police investigation in Thunder Bay has resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, crystal meth and $16,000 in cash.

A search warrant was obtained after an investigation involving the Thunder Bay Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

Officers executed the search warrant at a Marks Street South home on Wednesday, where they found drugs, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested five people, including two from the Toronto area. The other three are Thunder Bay residents.

All five appeared in court on Tuesday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.