A gravel parking lot in the middle of Prince Arthur's Landing at Thunder Bay's waterfront will look a little more finished by the end of the summer.

The city will hire a contractor to pave over the gravel lot, but also build a low-impact stormwater filtration area, and finish off that portion of the waterfront.

The area was originally designed to hold a farmer's market type building, along with a parking lot.

The private waterfront developer, the ReSolve Group of Winnipeg, did not develop the land in time, so the area reverted back to municipal ownership.

The waterfront project officially opened in December, 2011.

"It's going to finish off the whole area. It's a compliment to last year's phase one," said Brian Newman, a project engineer with the city.

"It's an extention of that, as well as a compliment to the splash pad and providing parking for the whole general market square and Prince Arthur's Landing area."

Newman said the city had installed a new bbq area, as well as tables and umbrellas near the site this summer, which, would probably see higher use, if it were not for COVID-19 restrictions.

He said the new parking area would be designed to be used for more than just parking, with electrical posts included in the new area, which would support food trucks or sound systems.

Newman said the area would have upgrading "carnival-like" lighting as well.

The lot is meant for general park usage, while the Delta Hotel, across Sleeping Giant Parkway from the lot, has its overflow lot south of the hotel. Newman said the lot is meant to accommodate people going to the splash pad or Bight Restaurant.

The work, which had its initial tender process fast-tracked so work could be completed during the construction season, should be completed between mid-August and the end of summer.