March weather will be 'in like a lamb, out like a lion' for Thunder Bay

As the old expression explains, the weather in March in Thunder Bay will be, 'in like a lamb, and out like a lion.'

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, west to Atikokan, and including the north shore of Lake Superior, as well as Greenstone area.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall in those areas by early Thursday morning. A storm system, in Minnesota as of Tuesday morning, will bring precipitation to a large part of the region.

The system will start off as rain on Wednesday night, said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"And that's going to mean a change from rain over to snow, maybe even mixing in with some ice pellets and also the possibility of some freezing rain," he said. "So, a bit of a transition area with this system on the west end of Lake Superior, and the possibility of a variety of different types of precipitation."

Coulson said areas farther away from Lake Superior, such as Greenstone, had a better likelihood of avoiding any rainfall.

"This is a changeable situation, the exact track is still uncertain, it's a good idea for folks to stay on top of the latest statements from Environment Canada. We may well see that special weather statement become a freezing rain warning in some areas, if we believe they will get freezing rain for a prolonged period of time."

"We may see some snowfall warnings issued for some areas that may be a bit colder, and will get most of this as snow," Coulson said.

He said while this one system will move out of the region, and toward the northeast by Thursday morning, some more snow could be in the forecast for the weekend.

Coulson said for late March, average temperatures are highs of 3 C and lows of -8 C.