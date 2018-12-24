Thunder Bay man wants public to speak on Dease Pool closure

Thunder Bay city council's recent decision to close an over-century-old public pool isn't sitting well with a number of residents.

The city says Dease Pool will not open for the 2019 swimming season. Municipal officials say it's too expensive to bring it in line with health and safety standards as well as current building codes.

Ray Smith is helping to organize a public meeting in early January. He says the city needs to hear from those who will be impacted by the pool's closure. "Well, it's very important because this is a — where the kids hang out in the summer and it keeps them off the streets and it teaches them how to swim, it teaches them how to get along with each other," he said.

The pool was constructed in 1911 on what is now Thunder Bay's south side to help prevent drownings.

City administration said at a council meeting on Dec. 10, 2018, the pool built to turn of the century standards, with the city acknowledging the pool does not meet health standards, as well as the current building code. It also does not have any hot running water, or showers for swimmers.

Some on council spoke against the plan to shutter the pool, such as Coun. Andrew Foulds, who opposed the closure of the pool the last few times it has been brought up at council. Smith said its not the first time he has had to work to save the pool.

"It was 40 years ago..in April of 1978 ...that I obtained...700 signatures to save Dease Pool. And I did the same about 10 years ago," he said. Smith said the meeting planned for January will allow the public a chance to speak on the issue.

"Well this meeting will be open to the people who want to see this facility brought up to today's present standards," he said.

"To meet the health regulations and make it accessible...and to meet all building codes and to give the kids another 106 years in a revitalized pool." Smith said the meeting will be held on Jan 3., at Mary J. L. Black Library, and will be open to the public.