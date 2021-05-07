Toronto man seriously injured in Thunder Bay shooting

Thunder Bay police are investigating after a shooting on the south side of the northwestern Ontario city left a Toronto man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Archibald Street South just after 7 p.m. ET, The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said in a release Friday.

Members of the emergency task and break and enter and robbery (BEAR) units were also called to the scene.

Police remained there Friday, at the corner of Ridgeway and Archibald streets, just across the street from the yard of St. Paul's Anglican Church.

According to police, the Toronto man was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

It's believe those injuries were sustained during an assault. Further investigation revealed a firearm was involved in this incident, police said in the release.

Members of Thunder Bay's major crimes and forensic identification unit are involved in the investigation.