Thunder Bay man has set goal to run 'every single street' in city

Most people who live in Thunder Bay, know how to get around the city. People are generally familiar with the route they take to get to work, school or the grocery store.

A lot of people will also be quite knowledgeable about the streets in their immediate neighbourhood.

But there's a good chance most residents don't know every street in the city and have no plans to find out.

Yet, that is exactly what Thunder Bay's Eric Berglund has decided to do.

Starting in 2019, Berglund set out to cover the city's various roadways on foot.

He's calling it his "every single street" project.

"I'm actually setting out to run every single street in the city," said Berglund. "And I've been mapping it with GPS."

As of Jan. 27,2020, Eric Berglund has run 80% of the cities streets. He maps his routes with a GPS. (photo: Eric Berglund/Facebook)

Berglund said the idea for the project came about as he was preparing to train for a marathon and an ultramarathon.

He figured he was already running a lot every single day, so why not make a project out of it.

"I don't always have time to go to the trail heads at Centennial Park or wherever, so I said 'you know what I need something to do in the city, that's a bit of a challenge'."

Berglund said he was also inspired by a runner from San Francisco that took on the same challenge.

He said at first it wasn't overly strategic, he would head out and do a run.

Berglund would then map his run on a GPS. When the map of streets he had run in Thunder Bay started to fill in, he began looking at his running routes more carefully.

"It's like an art project," Berglund said. "It's a puzzle.You are looking at the map, and you are trying to fill in the different streets you haven't run...exploring your city."

Berglund said he is about 80 per cent through his project and hopes to finish up the map some time this year.

He said he has learned a lot about the city and what the streets and neighbourhoods look like.

"I really love the big Cottonwood trees along Court street and Waverley Park," he said. "The other one was the west end of Northwood last spring, as it was beautiful and all the migratory birds were out. it was awesome."

He said he has also enjoyed running along the industrial areas, such as the Kaministiquia River in Westfort.

Berglund said the best thing about running the streets of Thunder Bay is seeing the character of the neighbourhood.

"That's a big thing," he said. "You start to get a sense of the age of the city, and how it's been developed over time."