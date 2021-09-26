Thunder Bay man appreciative of help he received during what was likely his last chance to vote

A Thunder Bay man is thankful for the assistance he received to allow him to cast his ballot in last week's federal election, possibly his final chance to vote.

Raymond P. Dorval, who has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and is unable to stand or walk for more than a few seconds, went to his polling station at St. Ignatius High School in the pouring rain on Sept. 20.

Dorval said he was helped up the stairs to a dry spot and given time to recover, while elections staff brought the polling station and ballot box to him so he didn't have to walk through the hallways.

"I voted all my life. I know I'm not going to get another chance," he said. "I wanted to vote for my granddaughter, with issues that are coming up I don't think our grandchildren should have to deal with. That was probably the main reason I wanted to vote."

After he voted, he said the polling station staff helped him return safely to his vehicle. Dorval said it's not too often you go somewhere and find everybody to be helpful.

"It's important for me. I wanted to vote. It's going to be my last time," he said.

"They were just wonderful. The security, everybody was so helpful and understanding. I just wanted to let everybody know they were very compassionate and they made it happen for me."