Thunder Bay man faces 43 charges related to child luring, child pornography

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service have laid 43 new charges against a 26-year-old Thunder Bay man in connection to an ongoing child pornography and child luring investigation.

Police said the same investigation led to an arrest in June of 2019. Police arrested and charged then-25-year-old Skyler Jay King following a search of a home in the 200 block of McKibbin Street.

King was then charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and importing and distributing child pornography.



Members of the cyber crimes unit continued to gather new evidence in this case, which was "complex and spanned nearly a year in duration," police said in a media release on Wednesday.

Police said the lengthy investigation revealed that the accused was linked to cases involving a variety of criminal acts including child luring and making child pornography available.



According to police, multiple social media platforms were being used by the accused amid these cases, and more than 200 victims were identified.



Police said victims identified through this investigation lived in countries spanning through North America, Europe and Asia.

Det. Inspt. John Fennell with the Thunder Bay Police Service said officers have notified other countries and police agencies with relevant information.

"The cyber crime unit works in relationship with all the other cyber crime units within, obviously Canada, and then through the network which is literally throughout the world," he said.

"So if things are identified this way there is a sharing of information so that law enforcement agencies within their own jurisdictions or countries would be able to pick up and follow up on their own investigations to identify peoples within their countries."

As a result of the investigation, Skyler Jay King, 26, is facing the following charges:

• 19 counts of luring a child under 18

• Eight counts of luring a child under 16

• Make sexually explicit material available to a child

• Two counts of distribution of child pornography

• Nine counts of making of child pornography

• Voyeurism

• Two counts of possession of child pornography

• Accessing child pornography

According to police, King appeared in bail court on Wednesday, May 6, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Thursday, May 7.