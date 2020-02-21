Thunder Bay man charged with possession of child pornography

Thunder Bay police have charged a 40-year-old Thunder Bay man with possession of child pornography in connection to an ongoing investigation into the uploading of child pornography.

Members of the cyber crimes unit received information in November, 2019 about a local Internet user uploading numerous files suspected to be child pornography, Thunder Bay Police said in a media release on Friday.

According to police, the suspicious files were reviewed and investigators found them to be consistent with child pornography.

Through the course of an investigation a suspect was identified, then on Feb. 14, 2020 the suspect was arrested by police on an unrelated matter.

During this arrest a cell phone was the subject of a search warrant and seized by police, a cyber crimes unit investigator found the contents of the mobile phone included images of child pornography.

The accused was formally charged on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

In addition to two counts of possession of child pornography, the accused has also been charged with two counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court via video on Friday, Feb. 21.