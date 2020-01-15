Thunder Bay man charged with $45,000 fraud of non-verbal bedridden senior

Thunder Bay police have arrested and charged a man in connection to an ongoing investigation of fraud against a vulnerable senior citizen in the northwestern Ontario city.

The investigation began in December 2019 after a concerned citizen with knowledge of the victim's circumstances came forward about suspicious activity, police stated in a written release Wednesday.

The victim was a 69-year-old male who was bed-ridden and non-verbal, with no known family connections, said police.

An investigation by the Crimes Against Seniors Division identified a male suspect who had been repeatedly using credit and debit cards belonging to the victim.

The fraudulent transactions are believed to be worth more than $45,000.

Investigators also learned the same man had been told to leave the victim's residence in the summer of 2019, but in September the suspect was found to still be inside the residence, possibly through forced entry, said police.

On the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 14 the suspect was located and arrested by members of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

A 55 year old man from Thunder Bay is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

He appeared in bail court Wednesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Police request that anyone who knows of a vulnerable senior citizen who may have been the victim of past or ongoing fraud, please call them at 807- 684-1200.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com