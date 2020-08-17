Thunder Bay man charged after stabbing Saturday afternoon on city's north side

Police in Thunder Bay have arrested and charged a man from the northwestern Ontario city in connection with an assault Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bay Street just before 3 p.m. on August 15, following reports of a stabbing, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Monday.

Police said the investigation revealed the victim and the accused were known to each other, and had become involved in an alleged altercation, during which one of the males assaulted the other with a weapon.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, the accused had "already fled the area."

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for medical treatment. Police said the exact nature of the injuries was unknown, but believed to be serious.

Thunder Bay man remanded into custody

On Sunday, just after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Court Street South near Bay Street, following reports the suspect involved in the assault Saturday had been seen in the area.

Police said when officers arrived they located the male accused, who tried to give investigators a false name. The accused man's identity was eventually confirmed and he was arrested without further incident.

According to the TBPS, the accused was also found to be in possession of property belonging to the victim.

As a result, a 31-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

The man appeared in bail court on Monday, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Friday, August 21.