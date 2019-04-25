Thunder Bay man awarded bravery medal from Governor General

A Thunder Bay man received a prestigious Governor General's award for bravery on Thursday morning, after heroically rescuing his neighbour from a vicious apartment fire in 2017.

Daniel Desrochers recalls being awoken at 4:30 a.m. by the building's fire alarm, two years ago, to find black smoke "huffing and puffing" through the cracks in his neighbour's door across the hall.

Knowing that his neighbour was in a wheelchair and "couldn't save himself," Desrochers said he grabbed a toque to cover the door knob, which was "too hot," and kicked the door open after three attempts.

"I went to the stairwell because I was overcome by the smoke and I took two deep breaths of fresh air," he described.

Desrochers then propped open the door with a chair, and crawled on his stomach through the "pitch black" darkness.

He said he heard a moan coming from the room, and "saw his [neighbour's] whiskers" after the flames suddenly lit up. He then dragged his screaming neighbour from the room, where they waited next door for the emergency responders to arrive.

"I got lucky and so did he," he said, reflecting on their survival.

While Desrochers was unscathed, his neighbour sustained second degree burns on the tops of his feet. Both were treated for smoke inhalation.

Honouring 'remarkable Canadians'

Desrochers is one of around 40 recipients who received a medal at Governor General's ceremony to "honour remarkable Canadians," in Ottawa.

"It was a very humbling experience and I'm very proud," he said, describing the "full house" of over 200 people at Rideau Hall.

Governor General Julie Payette awards Daniel Desrocher at the Rideau Hall ceremony Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Rideau Hall)

The Governor General's website stated that the award for bravery recognizes "those who have risked their lives and chose to defy their own instinct of survival to try to save a loved one or a perfect stranger whose life was in immediate danger."

Desrocher said he was proud to have his photo taken with Governor General Julie Payette, after which they exchanged warm words.

"She said there are very good people in Thunder Bay," he said.