Thunder Bay man arrested after brandishing baseball bat, asking Winnipeg police to shoot him

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing weapons charges in Winnipeg over a series of events that took place Tuesday in Manitoba's capital.

Winnipeg police said officers were dispatched to Empress Street at about 2:30 p.m. with reports of a man armed with a baseball bat acting erratically.

The man then entered a business on nearby Ellice Avenue.

Officers located the man inside the business. He was still armed with the bat, but had also doused himself with lighter fluid.

Police said the man was agitated, and officers spent about 25 minutes unsuccessfully trying to convince him to put the bat down.

The man also consumed a substance he said was methamphetamine, and asked officers to shoot him, in addition to pulling out lighter and motion as though he was going to set himself on fire.

Winnipeg's tactical support team arrived and used a less-than-lethal projectile on the man, who was then taken into custody.

The man was uninjured in the arrest, police said, but taken to hospital due to his drug intoxication.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in custody.