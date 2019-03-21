Thunder Bay man arrested after homicide in city's north core Wednesday night

Thunder Bay Police say one male is dead, another in hospital and another in custody after an incident in the city's north core Wednesday night.

According to a media release, Thunder Bay police said they were called just after 11 p.m. on March 20 with a report of a male on the ground, possibly beaten with a bat, at a North Cumberland Street address.

Police said officers arrived to find two male victims; one male became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, the other was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police said a short distance from the scene a 22-year-old from Thunder Bay was arrested.

According to police he was arrested for second degree murder, aggravated assault, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police said the name of the victim is being held pending the notification of next of kin.

As the investigation continues, police said the scene is being held and no other details are available at this time.